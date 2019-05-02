Here Are the Bay Area’s Least Affordable ZIP Codes

Atherton is not only the most expensive ZIP code in California, but in the entire United States, according to Zillow.

They are some of the least affordable neighborhoods in the country, and they one thing in common — they are all right here in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zillow’s latest housing list is a sobering one, breaking down the Bay Area’s least affordable neighborhoods, by ZIP code. With tech employees willing to spend, there’s no shortage of sky-high mortgages.

Most expensive zip codes in the Bay Area:

1. 94027, Atherton (median mortgage: $26,930)

2. 94301, Palo Alto ($16,910)

3. 94022, Los Altos Hills ($16,650)

4. 94028, Woodside ($14,990)

5. 94024, Los Altos ($13,940)

