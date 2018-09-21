A woman dressed as a handmaid from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel “A Handmaid’s Tale” stood in front of the FBI headquarters in San Francisco Friday to support Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Brandy Sejeck told NBC Bay Area that she picked the red outfit of a handmaid – made famous by the on-screen adaptation of the award-winning Hulu show – because it represented the current state of affairs in American politics.

“I’m here because I want to support Christine Blasey Ford – I’m dressed as a handmaid to illustrate the oppression and the absurdity of what’s going on right now. I think it’s really absurd that she’s not allowed to have an investigation because the While House won’t allow it.”

Sejeck said that Ford – who teaches at Palo Alto University – should be talking to the FBI about the death threats she was receiving.

“She should also be getting a fair investigation on her sexual assault claims and her attempted rape claims,” she said, “Congress is failing.”

“Take this as a lesson,” Sejeck said. The novel is set in a totalitarian state where woman are subjugated to a patriarchal society,

The Senate Judiciary Chairman on Friday rejected key conditions that Ford wants if she is to testify about her claim of sexual assault, and said his panel would vote Monday on Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination without an agreement.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he was giving attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford until 10 p.m. Friday to come to a "reasonable resolution" or his Republican-run panel would vote on sending Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate.

"We are unwilling to accommodate your unreasonable demands," Grassley wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.