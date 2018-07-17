Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is among high-profile GOP members calling out President Donald Trump for not standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin while discussing election meddling after the Helsinki Summit Monday.



In a video posted on social media with the caption:"President @realDonaldTrump, remember, America first," Schwarzenegger said Trump “stood there like a little wet noodle,” and accused Trump of "selling out his country.”

"What's the matter with you?" He asked the president.

"President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing," Schwarzenegger said. "I mean, you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy. I was asking myself, 'When are going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie or something like that.'"

Trump on Tuesday claimed during a press conference that he misspoke while discussing election meddling with Putin: "In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't.' ... The sentence should've been: 'I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.'"



