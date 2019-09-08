1 Dead, 1 Injured in San Francisco Shooting: Police

Two people were shot, and one died Sunday night in San Francisco, according to police.

At about 9:10 p.m., San Francisco officers responded to the 300 block of Rolph Street in the city's Outer Mission district on reports of two persons inside a car who had been shot, police said.

Arriving officers found a woman and man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made as of late Sunday night, and no suspect information was available, police said.

Anyone with information should call SFPD's 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.