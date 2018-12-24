1 Dead, 2 Hurt in San Francisco House Fire

Crews work at the scene of a deadly house fire in San Francisco. (Dec. 24, 2018)

One person died and two others, including a firefighter, suffered injuries when a two-alarm fire broke out at a residence in San Francisco early Monday morning, according to a fire official.

The blaze, which was reported around 12:50 a.m., burned along the 3800 block of Clay Street, Mark Gonzales with the San Francisco Fire Department said.

One of the occupants of the residence did not survive, Gonzales said. A "severely burned" occupant was transported to the hospital.

The firefighter who was injured was also transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK, Gonzales said.

"Once [the firefighters] got in, the fire rolled over them and actually knocked one of them over the little porch area there, so that's where the one firefighter got burned," Gonzales said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.