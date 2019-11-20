1 Dead, 8 Injured in 3-Vehicle Collision in San Jose

NBC10Philadelphia

Eight people were injured and and one person has died after a three-vehicle collision in San Jose Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

The crash happened at Alum Rock Avenue and Jackson Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. Two of the eight injured people had to be extricated from vehicles and were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

According to witnesses, a couple with an infant were involved.

Fire officials believe that one person fled the scene on foot.

The vehicles involved were a Tesla, an SUV and a blue sedan.

The area remains closed as police investigate the cause of the collision. There is no estimated time of reopening.