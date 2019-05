One person was killed Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving two vehicles caused of the cars to go off road into an embankment in Oakland.

California Highway Patrol officials say the vehicle hit a tree near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp on I-580. The off-ramp was closed around 2:48 p.m. and there's no estimate on when it will reopen, CHP said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether there were other injuries.

No other information was immediately available.