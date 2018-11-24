One person is dead and a California Highway Patrol officer was injured after a driver lost control and crashed on Highway 101 in Sausalito, officials said.

The collision was reported just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

A CHP unit with two officers driving northbound on the freeway noticed a car had broken down on the opposite side of the highway. Officers then turned around to help the driver and pulled behind the car, which was blocking a lane on the freeway.

The officers then started to place flares out to warn motorists of the vehicle blocking traffic. One of the CHP officers went to get more flares when he noticed another car was losing control and heading toward him. The officer dived into the back of the CHP vehicle just before it was hit by the car that lost control, officials said.

CHP authorities said the officer suffered "moderate" injuries and was transported to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that lost control and crashed was also transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The other CHP officer was not injured.

Three southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 101, near Spencer Avenue in Sausalito, will be closed for several hours while a CHP accident investigation team examine the crash.