1 Dead, Teen Critically Hurt After Car Plunges Off Cliff Near Mt. Tam - NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, Teen Critically Hurt After Car Plunges Off Cliff Near Mt. Tam

By Stephen Ellison

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    CHP
    CHP officers investigate a crash near Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County on Thursday. (April 4, 2019)

    One person died, and a teen was critically injured Thursday after a car plunged down a hill near Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash, which was reported about 4:45 p.m., occurred in foggy conditions on Ridgecrest Boulevard, near Panoramic Highway the CHP said.

    The driver died at the scene, and a 13-year-old boy was taken to Marin General Hospital, the CHP said.

    It was the second time in two weeks someone was killed driving in Mount Tamalpais State Park. On March 23, a car went off the same road, plunging 600 feet and killing the driver.

    Thursday's crash is under investigation, the CHP said.

