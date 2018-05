Getty An Oakland Police patrol car sits in front of the Oakland Police headquarters in this file image. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

One person was detained after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Oakland, and officers were searching for additional suspects, police said.

Police wrote on Twitter at 3:09 p.m. about the shooting reported in the 7500 block of Hillmont Drive, but did not specify if anyone was injured.

No other details about the case were immediately released.