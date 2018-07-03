1 Hospitalized Following Stabbing in Menlo Park: Police

Police are investigating a stabbing in Menlo Park and at least one person was transported to the hospital, officials said late Tuesday.
There are two crime scenes tied to the stabbing -- a small strip mall on the 700 block of Willow Road and another scene in the area of a nearby nail salon.
Police during its initial investigation advised residents to avoid Willow Road between Okeefe Street and Chester Avenue. Police said the scene was cleared shortly after 7 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
Police activity on Willow Rd between Okeefe St and Chester Ave. Stay out of the general area until further notice. https://t.co/1gHwnye2DR
