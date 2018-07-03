1 Hospitalized Following Stabbing in Menlo Park: Police - NBC Bay Area
1 Hospitalized Following Stabbing in Menlo Park: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Police investigate a stabbing in Menlo Park, (July 3, 2018)

    Police are investigating a stabbing in Menlo Park and at least one person was transported to the hospital, officials said late Tuesday.

    There are two crime scenes tied to the stabbing -- a small strip mall on the 700 block of Willow Road and another scene in the area of a nearby nail salon.

    Police during its initial investigation advised residents to avoid Willow Road between Okeefe Street and Chester Avenue. Police said the scene was cleared shortly after 7 p.m.

    No other information was immediately available.

