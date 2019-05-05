$1 Million Scratchers Ticket Bought at Antioch Safeway

A lucky lottery player in the East Bay claimed a Scratchers ticket worth $1 million last week, according California Lottery officials.

Rodney Sala bought a $10 Precious Jewels Scratchers at the Safeway supermarket at 3365 Deer Valley Road in Antioch, lottery officials said Thursday.

Safeway will receive a retailer bonus of $5,000 just for selling the winning ticket.

Sala told lottery officials he plans on putting the money toward paying off his house and for college expenses.

"It’s important for us to have peace of mind," he said.