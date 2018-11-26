NBC10

A 1-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in Richmond Sunday morning, and the driver who ditched the scene was later arrested, according to police.

The hit-and-run collision happened around 11:50 a.m. in the area of Cutting Boulevard and S. 17th Street, Lt. Matt Stonebraker with the Richmond Police Department stated.

Arriving officers found that the young boy had been hit by a car traveling eastbound along Cutting Boulevard, according to Stonebraker.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, but he did not survive, Stonebraker said.

The female driver was arrested a few miles away from where the hit-and-run occurred, Stonebraker said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.