1-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Car in Richmond; Driver Arrested - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

1-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Car in Richmond; Driver Arrested

The female driver was arrested a few miles away from where the hit-and-run collision occurred

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Car in Richmond; Driver Arrested
    NBC10

    A 1-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in Richmond Sunday morning, and the driver who ditched the scene was later arrested, according to police.

    The hit-and-run collision happened around 11:50 a.m. in the area of Cutting Boulevard and S. 17th Street, Lt. Matt Stonebraker with the Richmond Police Department stated.

    Arriving officers found that the young boy had been hit by a car traveling eastbound along Cutting Boulevard, according to Stonebraker.

    The boy was rushed to a local hospital, but he did not survive, Stonebraker said.

    The female driver was arrested a few miles away from where the hit-and-run occurred, Stonebraker said.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices