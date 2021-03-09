1 Arrest, 4 Vehicles Towed in Oakland Illegal Sideshow: Police

Police arrested one person, confiscated a firearm and towed four vehicles following illegal sideshow activity that moved to several locations Saturday in Oakland.

Police followed the sideshow beginning at 4 p.m., with 20-30 vehicles in the area of Fifth and Adeline streets, before it relocated to Leimert Boulevard and Oakmore Road, where it doubled in size and where several gunshots were fired.

By 11:30 p.m., the sideshow activity had grown to an estimated 200-300 cars and had moved to the area of 45th and Market streets, where it was under the watch of a police helicopter. By 12:15 a.m., officers were able to move the group out of the area.

Police observed several vehicles being driven recklessly and cited the drivers, arresting one person, confiscating a firearm and impounding four vehicles.