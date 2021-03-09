Oakland

1 Arrest, 4 Vehicles Towed in Oakland Illegal Sideshow: Police

By Bay City News

Oakland PD

Police arrested one person, confiscated a firearm and towed four vehicles following illegal sideshow activity that moved to several locations Saturday in Oakland.

Police followed the sideshow beginning at 4 p.m., with 20-30 vehicles in the area of Fifth and Adeline streets, before it relocated to Leimert Boulevard and Oakmore Road, where it doubled in size and where several gunshots were fired.

By 11:30 p.m., the sideshow activity had grown to an estimated 200-300 cars and had moved to the area of 45th and Market streets, where it was under the watch of a police helicopter. By 12:15 a.m., officers were able to move the group out of the area.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Alameda, Solano Counties Expected to Move Into COVID-19 Red Tier for Reopening

Palo Alto 2 hours ago

All Palo Alto Students Return to In-Person Classes Amid Pandemic

Police observed several vehicles being driven recklessly and cited the drivers, arresting one person, confiscating a firearm and impounding four vehicles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandOPDillegal sideshows
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us