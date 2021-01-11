1 Arrested After High-Speed Hit-and-Run Crash in San Francisco: Police

One person was arrested Monday morning after crashing a car into a parked vehicle, fleeing the scene and then crashing into a street pole in San Francisco, according to police.

At about 7:50 a.m., SFPD officers from the Tenderloin Station were patrolling the area of Market and Larkin streets when they observed a vehicle driving erratically, police said. Officers tried to pull over the car, but the driver sped away.

The vehicle eventually crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Ninth and Market streets then continued to the intersection of Market Street and Van Ness Avenue, where the car crashed into a street pole, police said.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, polie said. No other injuries were reported.

The incident was still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.