1 arrested after deadly Oakland car crash

Officers arrested one man after an Oakland car crash left two dead and one injured Sunday morning, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of 73rd Avenue and Holly Street.

One car was traveling southbound on 73rd Avenue when it made a left turn onto Holly Street, according to OPD, at which point it was hit by a second car going northbound on 73rd Avenue.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The driver of the second car, which officers later discovered was stolen, then got out and ran away, police said.

The two people sitting in the front died on-site, according to OPD, while the passenger in the back was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Officers later found and arrested the driver of the second car, but the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to OPD at 510-777-8570.