1 arrested after fiery car crash in Concord

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was arrested after a fiery car crash in Concord late Friday night, officials say.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. on eastbound Highway 4 near the Willow Pass Road off ramp in Concord.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one car smashed into another car. One of the cars then caught fire. The crash caused a big traffic backup in the area.

The CHP said the driver who crashed ran but officers arrested them soon after.

No other details were released.

