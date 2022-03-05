Man Arrested in Shooting in Sunnyvale

A man was arrested for attempted homicide Friday after an argument he was having with another man led to a shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Lakehaven Drive just before 10 a.m. for the shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The man had an argument with the other man, who ended up shooting him in the leg. During the argument, the suspect retrieved a handgun from his vchicle, approached the man and fired one shot. The suspect fled in his vehicle.

Officers identified the suspect and with assistance from San Jose police officers, located him at a residence in the 600 block of Albanese Circle in San Jose.

The suspect, Julian Taylor Lowe, 37, was arrested for attempted homicide and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.