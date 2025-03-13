San Francisco

1 arrested in Muni train stabbing in San Francisco, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

A minor is arrested for a stabbing on a Muni train in San Francisco on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

San Francisco police said a female victim was stabbed on a train at Carroll Avenue and 3rd Street in the Bayview neighborhood. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers caught two minors after foot chase. A girl was released but a boy was taken to juvenile hall on attempted murder charges.

As of Wednesday night, police had no update on the victim's condition.

