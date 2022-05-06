Santa rosa

1 Critically Injured in Shooting Connected to Illegal Sideshow in Santa Rosa

By Bay City News

One person was critically injured in a shooting connected to an illegal sideshow in Santa Rosa Thursday night, according to police.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded Thursday at 10:08 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Sebastopol Road.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The reporting party told police they were transporting the victim to the hospital.

As of Friday morning, the victim was in critical condition but was expected to live.

Police said they received multiple reports Thursday night of sideshows forming in multiple areas throughout the city and county and received reports around 7:30 p.m. about sideshow activity in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue.

The crowd at the sideshow quickly grew to more than 200 vehicles and hundreds of people at the intersection, police said.

By 9 p.m., it was estimated there were 750 people and more than 200 vehicles in the area participating in or watching the sideshow.

Following the shooting, police coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to disperse participants out of the area.

