1 Dead, 1 Critical After Shooting Outside Antioch 7-Eleven: Police

One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a convenience store in Antioch, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a 7-Eleven store at 2301 Buchanan Road in Antioch, where they found a man and a woman inside a vehicle suffereing from gunshot wounds, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man, who reportedly was shot multiple times, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects were identified or detained.

It was the sixth homicide in Antioch this year and the third this month, police said.