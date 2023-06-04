1 Dead, 1 Critical Following Oakland Shooting

Oakland police are asking for help finding the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station on 66th Avenue, not far from the Oakland Coliseum.

Police found the first victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Later, officers found out about another victim at a hospital. The victim was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police.