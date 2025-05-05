1 dead, 1 detained in Oakland shooting

One person is dead and a suspect has been detained in a fatal shooting Monday morning in Oakland, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 7:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Arkansas Street, police said. Officers responded to the area on reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they later died, police said.

A suspect was detained at the scene.

Homicide detectives were at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information should contact OPD's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.