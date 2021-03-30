San Francisco

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting in SF's Mission District: Police

By Bay City News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting near 24th Street and Mission Street that killed one person and injured another Monday night.

Officers responded to a 9:05 p.m. report of a shooting and arrived at the scene to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics arrived on scene, where one of the victims died. The other victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police had no information about a shooter, and are conducting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

