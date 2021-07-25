Concord

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting on Highway 4 in Concord

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

All westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Concord remain closed late Saturday evening as the California Highway Patrol continues its investigation into a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital with injuries.

A spokesperson for the CHP said that as of 11 p.m., it is unknown when the westbound lanes of the freeway will reopen. The freeway is closed at Willow Pass Road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 4 near Port Chicago Highway.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

San Jose 2 mins ago

San Jose Police Investigating 2 Shootings

The CHP spokesperson said one shooting victim died at the scene. The surviving victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspects are in custody as of 11 p.m., according to the CHP. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

ConcordcrimeHighway 4
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us