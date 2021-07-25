1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting on Highway 4 in Concord

All westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Concord remain closed late Saturday evening as the California Highway Patrol continues its investigation into a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital with injuries.

A spokesperson for the CHP said that as of 11 p.m., it is unknown when the westbound lanes of the freeway will reopen. The freeway is closed at Willow Pass Road.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 4 near Port Chicago Highway.

The CHP spokesperson said one shooting victim died at the scene. The surviving victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspects are in custody as of 11 p.m., according to the CHP. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

There is no further information at this time.