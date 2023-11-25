San Francisco

1 dead, 1 injured after apparent gunfight in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and another injured after an exchange of gunfire in San Francisco early Saturday morning, according to police. 

The San Francisco Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Turk Street, with someone reporting that two people were shooting at each other. 

Officers arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds, both of whom were then taken to the hospital. One later died there, while the other’s injuries are described as “non-life threatening.”

