1 dead, at least 1 injured after Oakland hit-and-run

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left one person dead and at least one other injured Wednesday night. 

The crash happened near the intersection of High Street and International Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Oakland Police Department. 

The OPD said a car, which it later determined to be stolen, was traveling eastbound on International Boulevard when it collided with another car. The impact then caused the stolen car to hit two cars parked on the side of the street. 

The second collision pinned a 42-year-old man between the parked cars. First responders took him to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car hit in the initial collision left the area and went to a hospital. It’s unclear how many people were in the car or how many might have been injured, but their injuries are described as minor. 

The driver of the stolen car also fled the area, according to OPD. 

Oakland police are now investigating and ask anyone with information to reach out to 510-777-8570.

