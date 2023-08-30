Oakland

1 dead, 1 injured after Oakland shooting, police say

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at 510-238-3821

By NBC Bay Area staff

A shooting in Oakland left one person dead and another in the hospital on Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened just before 4:45 p.m. in the 90 block of Linden Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. It’s unclear at this point what led to the violence. 

Officers arrived to find one person who had been wounded by gunfire.That person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

OPD later learned another person, who had also been shot, self-transported to the hospital. A police spokesperson said they are being treated there, but their exact condition is not known. 

An investigation into the shooting is now underway. OPD asks anyone with information to reach out to its homicide section at 510-238-3821.

