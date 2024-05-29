Oakland

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland

By Bay City News

Getty

Oakland police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left one man dead and another injured in East Oakland. 

At about 7 p.m., officers were sent to the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

When they arrived, they found one man with at least one gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Oakland May 28

Oakland police investigate shooting of driver found dead after San Leandro crash

Oakland May 27

Owner of burned Oakland lumberyard estimates cost of damage in the millions

The second man showed up at the hospital a short time later and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Both are described as Oakland residents but neither man's name was released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us