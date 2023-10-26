San Francisco

1 dead, 1 injured by shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore neighborhood

By Bay City News

Police are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in San Francisco's Fillmore neighborhood.

The shooting was reported about 3:18 p.m. near Golden Gate Avenue and Buchanan Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Despite the lifesaving efforts by medical staff, one of the shooting victims died at the hospital.    

Police have made no arrests, and no other information was immediately available about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

