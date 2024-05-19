1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Vallejo

A shooting in Vallejo left one woman dead and one man injured Saturday night, according to police.

The Vallejo Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Redwood Parkway at around 11:04 p.m. When they arrived, they found the pair suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman died there, and first responders took the man to the hospital for injuries described as “non-life-threatening.”

Investigators are now looking into the motive and circumstances of the shooting, and ask anyone with information to reach out to 707-651-7146 or 707-648-4515.