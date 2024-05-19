Vallejo

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

A shooting in Vallejo left one woman dead and one man injured Saturday night, according to police. 

The Vallejo Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Redwood Parkway at around 11:04 p.m. When they arrived, they found the pair suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Vallejo May 13

Thieves cut cables from Tesla charging stations in Vallejo, steal inside material

Vallejo Apr 4

Smash-and-grab suspect tries to steal from woman at a red light in Vallejo

The woman died there, and first responders took the man to the hospital for injuries described as “non-life-threatening.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators are now looking into the motive and circumstances of the shooting, and ask anyone with information to reach out to 707-651-7146 or 707-648-4515.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us