1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting Near San Francisco's Theater District: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon near San Francisco's theater district, according to police.

At about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, San Francisco officers responded to the area of Market and Mason streets on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three gunshot victims, one of whom died at the scene, police said.

Kenny Reed, 27, of Suisun was identified Friday as the person killed. The other two victims were a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both of whom were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

The investigation was ongoing, affecting the 900 block of Market Street and the unit block of Mason Street, police said.

