1 Dead, 2 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in East San Jose: Police

One person died and two others were injured in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of South White Road and Almond Drive, just south of Tully Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

It's the fourth traffic fatality of the year in San Jose, police said.

No other information about the collision was immediately available. San Jose police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the crash.