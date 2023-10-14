1 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting

Oakland police are investigating a Friday night shooting which left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of 24th Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., according to police, although the exact circumstances are still unclear.

Officers arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One died on-site, while paramedics took the other to be treated at a hospital. They are reported to be in critical condition.

Shortly after, the department said it was made aware of another person at a hospital with a gunshot wound, listed as being in stable condition. Police later determined they were injured during the 34th Avenue shooting.

Police are now investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 510-238-3821.