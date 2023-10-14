Oakland

1 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

OaklandPoliceCar
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oakland police are investigating a Friday night shooting which left one person dead and two others injured. 

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of 24th Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., according to police, although the exact circumstances are still unclear. 

Oakland Oct 9

Good Samaritan shot during attack in Oakland's Fruitvale

Oakland Oct 8

Oakland police investigate after 4 injured in 4 separate shootings

Officers arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One died on-site, while paramedics took the other to be treated at a hospital. They are reported to be in critical condition. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shortly after, the department said it was made aware of another person at a hospital with a gunshot wound, listed as being in stable condition. Police later determined they were injured during the 34th Avenue shooting. 

Police are now investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 510-238-3821.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us