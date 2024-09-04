1 dead after 2 vehicles go over cliff in San Francisco

One person is dead after two vehicles crashed through a fence off Point Lobos Avenue near the Cliff House in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, according to the fire department.

The first 911 call about the crash came in at 4:40 p.m., according to San Francisco Fire.

For some unknown reason, two vehicles traveling on Point Lobos Avenue veered off the roadway, through a fence, and onto the cliff below, SFFD said.

Both vehicles contained single occupants. One has died and the other received minor injuries.

San Francisco Police have taken over the investigation into the crash.

Point Lobos Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours on Tuesday.