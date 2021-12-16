1 Dead, 3 Children Hospitalized in Possible Carbon Monoxide Incident in Pittsburg: Police

Police are investigating after one person died and three children were hospitalized in a possible carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Pittsburg Thursday night.

Just after 7 p.m., Pittsburg police said they responded to a house in the 100 block of Vincent Street.

Authorities said a family member told officers that they had not heard from the relatives in several days and were concerned for their welfare.

When officers arrived to the home, they said they found a man "who was disoriented and incoherent."

Officers also found a woman, who was unresponsive and three children inside.

Pittsburg police said they believe everyone inside the house may have suffered from carbon monoxide exposure.

PG&E crews responded and added that a very high level of carbon monoxide was measured inside the house, officials said.

Contra Costa fire and medical personnel responded to the scene to treat the victims.

Police said that four people were transported to nearby hospitals.

Officials said that three of the victims are excepted to recover. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, they believe source of the exposure may be from the heater inside the home but added that crews are still working to confirm the cause of the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.