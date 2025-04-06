Fremont

1 dead, 3 injured in apartment building fire in Fremont

By Bay City News

One person died and three were injured in an early morning apartment building fire in Fremont Sunday, fire officials said. (Courtesy: Fremont Fire Department.)
One person died and three were injured in an early morning apartment building fire in Fremont Sunday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded at 2:53 a.m. to an apartment fire at 3939 Bidwell Drive (Building 25), fire department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles confirmed. Heavy fire conditions were venting from a fourth-floor unit when firefighters arrived.

Multiple residents were trapped on the balcony and two attempted to leap from the building to escape when firefighters arrived, according to the fire department.

Firefighters immediately began rescue efforts while coordinating fire extinguishment and ventilation of the building, fire officials said. The firefighters brought the blaze under control with all property loss and hazards mitigated by 3:40 a.m., according to fire officials.

One person died, one was taken to the hospital in critical condition, one was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, and one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

All residents within the 30-unit building were displaced due to widespread smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.

Firefighters are working with property management representatives and the American Red Cross to provide resources for the displaced community members, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fremont Fire Department fire investigators and the Fremont Police Department.

