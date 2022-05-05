1 Dead, 50 Displaced After Apartment Building Fire in Mountain View

One person died and 50 people were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a three-story apartment building Wednesday in Mountain View, according to the fire department.

The blaze was first reported at 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Escuela Avenue, and when fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the kitchen of a second-floor unit, fire officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital, where they later died, fire officials said. Four others were injured and treated at the scene. One Chief Officer was treated for injuries to the hand from a dog bite suffered while rescuing the canine.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Palo Alto Fire Department, the San Jose Fire Department, and the Santa Clara County Fire Department assisted in the search for victims.

Estimated damage in the fire was $700,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.