One person died and another person was taken to a hospital Sunday morning following a crash on northbound Highway 87 near Mineta San Jose International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was reported at about 6 a.m., happened just before the transition to Highway 101.

A vehicle went off the roadway, but no other information was immediately available.

Authorities are conducting an investigation.