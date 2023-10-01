1 dead after Crockett fire

One person is dead after a fire in Crockett Sunday morning, according to the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department.

Someone reported a home on fire along Lillian street at 6:59 a.m., the department said.

Arriving firefighters found what they describe as "heavy fire" on the bottom story of the home. Crews from several departments knocked down the fire within a few minutes, according to firefighters.

Those crews included firefighters from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department, as well as from the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear. Investigators from Con Fire and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office were present, according to firefighters.

#FloraIC-Crews have confirmed one fatality. Investigators with @ContraCostaFire and @CoCoSheriff are on scene with firefighters — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) October 1, 2023

No other information was immediately available.