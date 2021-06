A person was shot and killed at a jewelry store in Gilroy Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. at Littlejohn's Fine Jewelry.

First responders found the victim, identified only as a male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.