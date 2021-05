A person was shot and killed in downtown Oakland Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:12 p.m. along the 400 block of 8th Street, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 510-238-3821.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.