1 dead after shooting in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood

San Jose police are searching for a gunman following a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on Sunset Court in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood.

Police said that officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The suspect remains at large and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting is San Jose's sixth homicide of the year.