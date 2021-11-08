San Jose

1 Dead After Pickup Truck Slams Into Tree in South San Jose: Police

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

One person died early Monday after a pickup truck veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in South San Jose, police said.

The wreck was reported about 6:20 a.m. on Hillsdale Avenue near Jarvis Avenue, in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood, according to police. A 1997 Chevrolet truck was traveling eastbound on Hillsdale Avenue when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the south curb line of Hillsdale Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to veer off the roadway, police said.

The person, whose name was not released, died at the scene. It was the city's 51st fatal crash and 53rd traffic fatality this year, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the investigation should contact Detective Aldinger 4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

