1 Dead After Tesla Veers Off Cliff in East Santa Clara County

A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Santa Clara County after his Telsa went over a cliff, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.

The discovery was made at about 2 p.m. off Mines Road at Turner Gulch Road, northeast of Mount Hamilton.

CHP Officer Ross Lee said officers aren't sure how long the man and Tesla had been there. It might have been a day, he said.

Mines Road is a windy, mountainous road that runs along the eastern Diablo Range and connects Santa Clara County with Livermore in the East Bay.