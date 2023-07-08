San Jose

1 dead after car collision in San Jose, police say

As of 10:36 p.m. Saturday, police have closed Westbound Capital Expressway from Seven Trees Boulevard to Snell Avenue to investigate

One woman died after being hit by a car in San Jose Saturday night, according to police. 

The San Jose Police Department said the collision happened at around 9:45 p.m. near Capital Expressway and Monterey Road. 

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital, where she later died. 

As of 10:36 p.m. Saturday, the Westbound Capital Expressway is closed from Seven Trees Boulevard to Snell Avenue as officers investigate, according to police. The department advised people on social media to avoid the area and drive with caution.

