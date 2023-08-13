1 dead after car hits parked car in San Jose, police say

San Jose police reported at least one person is dead after a fatal collision involving a single vehicle and a parked car early Sunday morning.

San Jose Police Department officers were on scene of the crash at the intersection of Story Road and Moraes Court, where an adult driver was pronounced dead at around 5 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Eastbound Story Road from South White Road will have traffic diverted, according to San Jose police. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This is the 30th fatal collision and 31st victim of 2023, police added.