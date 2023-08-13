San Jose

1 dead after car hits parked car in San Jose, police say

Police are diverting traffic on eastbound Story Road from South White Road and drivers are advised to use alternate routes

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police reported at least one person is dead after a fatal collision involving a single vehicle and a parked car early Sunday morning.

San Jose Police Department officers were on scene of the crash at the intersection of Story Road and Moraes Court, where an adult driver was pronounced dead at around 5 a.m. Sunday, police said.

San Jose Aug 11

2-vehicle collision leaves 1 driver dead in San Jose

San Jose Police Department Aug 1

Retired San Jose police captain killed in Northern California crash

Eastbound Story Road from South White Road will have traffic diverted, according to San Jose police. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is the 30th fatal collision and 31st victim of 2023, police added.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us