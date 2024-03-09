San Francisco

1 dead after car rolls down I-280 embankment in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

One man died after a car rolled down an embankment along Interstate 280 in San Francisco early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Someone reported the car as being just south of Mission Avenue overcrossing, CHP said. When officers arrived, they found the driver dead inside. 

Further details were not immediately available. 

CHP asks anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

San Francisco
