1 dead after car rolls down I-280 embankment in San Francisco

One man died after a car rolled down an embankment along Interstate 280 in San Francisco early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Someone reported the car as being just south of Mission Avenue overcrossing, CHP said. When officers arrived, they found the driver dead inside.

Further details were not immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

CHP asks anyone with information about the crash to contact them.