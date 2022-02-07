1 Dead Following 3-Alarm House Fire in San Jose: Official

One person is dead following a three-alarm fire at a home in San Jose Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred at a home near Fruitvale and Leigh avenues, just a few blocks away from San Jose City College.

San Jose fire told NBC Bay Area Sunday night that one person died while no firefighters were injured.

Video from the scene showed a large fire that was seen blocks away.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.