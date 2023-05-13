Mountain View

1 Dead Following Crash in Mountain View: Police

A 65-year-old woman died after the early Saturday morning crash on northbound Highway 101

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

A 65-year-old Sunnyvale woman is dead in the wake of a fatal crash on northbound Highway 101 in Mountain View Saturday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

It happened around 6:45 a.m., when a white sports utility vehicle crashed at the Ellis overcrossing, according to CHP officer Art Montiel.

"The information is preliminary, but it appears that a white Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on U.S. 101 at the Ellis overcrossing when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle," Montiel said. "The vehicle veered to the right, hit the barrier, bounced back onto the freeway, hit the center divide, then flew back across the freeway and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder."

Medics brought the driver to a hospital. Montiel said the victim "succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital."

Following the crash, police closed the two right lanes of U.S. 101 to allow them to investigate. Both reopened later in the morning, around 10 a.m.

The CHP is looking for witnesses to aid in the investigation, Montiel said. Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened is asked to call the CHP at (650) 779-2700.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

